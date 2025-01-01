Yes, you can integrate third-party APIs or services with Hostinger Horizons.

The no code builder is designed to connect smoothly with popular services like Stripe. Meanwhile, a simple API connection opens up numerous possibilities to integrate third-party services into your project.

Instead of building everything from scratch, you can use established services for functions like payments, communications, or data processing. This saves you time and improves trust while letting you focus on your app’s unique value.