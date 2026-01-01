Deploy Fleetbase in one click installation.
Open-source logistics platform for fleet operations, dispatch, routing, and last-mile delivery management.
Choose a VPS plan for Fleetbase
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Fleetbase
Fleetbase is an open-source logistics and transport management platform that turns a single deployment into a complete operations backend â€” order management, driver dispatch, route planning, live vehicle tracking, and customer notifications. Its modular architecture, built around installable extensions such as Fleet-Ops, Storefront, and Pallet, lets teams run delivery, on-demand, warehousing, and field-service workflows on one shared identity, permission, and API layer.
Self-hosting Fleetbase on your own VPS keeps customer addresses, driver locations, and order history inside infrastructure you control, avoids per-seat pricing as fleets grow, and gives developers direct access to the REST API, socket events, and webhooks needed to build custom driver or customer apps.
Key features of Fleetbase
Fleet operations console
Manage orders, drivers, vehicles, service areas, and rates from a single dashboard built for dispatch teams.
Live vehicle tracking
Follow drivers and vehicles on a live map with socket-driven position updates and full activity history.
Route planning
Plan multi-stop routes and estimate delivery times using OSRM-powered distance and duration data.
Extension registry
Install extensions such as Fleet-Ops, Storefront, and Pallet to add dispatch, commerce, and warehousing capabilities.
Developer-first API
Build custom driver and customer apps against a documented REST API with webhooks and real-time socket events.
Why run Fleetbase on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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