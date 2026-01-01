कलाकार वेबसाइट टेम्पलेट्स
यह सभी प्रकार के कलाकारों के लिए डिज़ाइन किया गया है – पेंटिंग और इलस्ट्रेशन से लेकर टैटू, वॉइस-ओवर और कला एवं शिल्प तक।
कलाकार वेबसाइट टेम्पलेट्स अक्सर पूछे जाने वाले प्रश्न
वेबसाइट टेम्प्लेट क्या होता है?
वेबसाइट टेम्प्लेट कितने प्रकार के होते हैं?
होस्टिंगर वेबसाइट टेम्प्लेट विभिन्न उद्देश्यों और उद्योगों के लिए डिज़ाइन किए गए हैं। विशिष्ट क्षेत्र के आधार पर, डिज़ाइन साफ़-सुथरे और सरल से लेकर जीवंत और आकर्षक तक होते हैं।
कुछ सबसे लोकप्रिय टेम्प्लेट श्रेणियों में ई-कॉमर्स, पोर्टफोलियो, व्यवसाय, रिज्यूमे, ब्लॉग, मार्केटिंग और फैशन शामिल हैं। यदि आपके पास पहले से ही कोई विशिष्ट विचार है जिसे आप साकार करना चाहते हैं, तो खाली टेम्प्लेट का एक चयन भी उपलब्ध है।
मैं अपनी वेबसाइट के लिए टेम्पलेट कैसे चुनूं?
Start by thinking about what you want to achieve with your website. Depending on your goals, you may need different types of websites. For example, you might use:
- a business website template for a company site
- a portfolio template to showcase your work
- an ecommerce template to sell products online.
Once you’ve identified the type of site you need, consider the following:
- Required features and functionality. For example, ecommerce sites need product pages and checkout options, while influencers or creators may prefer blog-style layouts to share stories and photos.
- Layout and design style. Choose a layout that suits your content, such as a minimalist design for portfolios or a more dynamic layout for businesses.
- Brand alignment. The template’s look and feel should be close to your brand’s style so it can be easily customized to match your identity.
एक अच्छा वेब डिजाइन टेम्पलेट कैसा होना चाहिए?
हालांकि इसका कोई निश्चित जवाब नहीं है, लेकिन अच्छे वेब डिज़ाइन टेम्प्लेट पूरी तरह से मोबाइल-रिस्पॉन्सिव होने चाहिए, HTML5 का उपयोग करके बनाए जाने चाहिए और आधुनिक डिज़ाइन सिद्धांतों और रुझानों का पालन करना चाहिए।
इसके अलावा, एक अच्छा वेबसाइट लेआउट टेम्प्लेट कई उद्देश्यों को पूरा करना चाहिए। उदाहरण के लिए, एक-पेज वेबसाइट डिज़ाइन को ई-कॉमर्स कार्यक्षमता और अतिरिक्त पेज जोड़कर आसानी से ऑनलाइन स्टोर में बदला जा सकता है।
मैं टेम्पलेट का उपयोग करके वेबसाइट कैसे बनाऊं?
Simply choose the website design you like – you can preview it before you start editing.
Hostinger offers two types of website templates – Hostinger Website Builder and Horizons templates. Both are mobile-friendly, SEO-ready, and easy to customize and launch. The difference lies in how you edit them.
Hostinger Website Builder templates use a traditional drag-and-drop editor, allowing you to change fonts, adjust colors, and update images and text manually. AI tools, such as AI Writer, are also available to help speed things up.
Horizons templates follow a vibe coding approach. You can update text and images directly, and adjust fonts or color schemes by describing the changes to an AI agent, which will apply them for you.
Both approaches are beginner-friendly and make it easy to apply changes quickly – so simply choose the template that suits you best.
Once you’re happy with how your website looks, click Publish, and it will go live immediately.
क्या होस्टिंगर वेबसाइट टेम्प्लेट मुफ्त हैं?
You can start building your project using any Hostinger template for free, with no credit card required. However, you’ll need to upgrade to a paid plan when you’re ready to publish your project online.
Depending on the template you choose, plans start at ₹129.00/माह for templates built with the drag-and-drop website builder, or ₹609.00/माह for templates powered by the vibe-coding editor.
Hostinger plans already include hosting and a custom domain name, so you won’t need to pay extra or use third-party services.
क्या मैं अपने चुने हुए थीम में और पेज जोड़ सकता हूँ?
क्या टेम्प्लेट का उपयोग करने के लिए मुझे कोडिंग कौशल की आवश्यकता है?
नहीं। होस्टिंगर वेबसाइट डिज़ाइन टेम्प्लेट को बिना कोडिंग के आसानी से कस्टमाइज़ किया जा सकता है। आप अपने प्रोजेक्ट को बनाते समय लेआउट, टेक्स्ट, इमेज और अन्य तत्वों को एडिट कर सकते हैं, जिससे आप बिना किसी तकनीकी कौशल के एक पेशेवर वेबसाइट बना सकते हैं।
क्या होस्टिंगर वेबसाइट टेम्प्लेट एसईओ के लिए अच्छे हैं?
क्या वेबसाइट टेम्प्लेट मोबाइल-फ्रेंडली हैं?
क्या वेबसाइट प्रकाशित करने के बाद मैं उसमें बदलाव कर सकता हूँ?
क्या मैं अपनी वेबसाइट का कोड बदल सकता हूँ?
आपके द्वारा उपयोग किए जाने वाले एडिटर के आधार पर, आपकी वेबसाइट के कोड तक पहुंच का स्तर भिन्न हो सकता है।
होस्टिंगर वेबसाइट बिल्डर के साथ, आप टेम्पलेट-आधारित साइट के स्रोत कोड को सीधे संपादित नहीं कर सकते हैं, लेकिन आप अपने पृष्ठों में कस्टम कोड स्निपेट जोड़ सकते हैं। यह आपको विजेट, इन्फोग्राफिक्स, इंटरैक्टिव मैप, फॉर्म, एनिमेशन आदि जैसी अतिरिक्त कार्यक्षमताओं के साथ अपनी वेबसाइट का विस्तार करने की अनुमति देता है।
होस्टिंगर होराइजन्स के साथ, आपके पास अपने प्रोजेक्ट के कोड तक पूर्ण पहुंच होती है, जो आपको अधिक लचीलापन प्रदान करता है और इसे उन उन्नत उपयोगकर्ताओं के लिए एक अच्छा विकल्प बनाता है जो अधिक अनुकूलन चाहते हैं।