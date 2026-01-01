Deploy Juxtapose in one click installation.
Self-hosted notification router that forwards webhook events from dev tools to Slack, Google Chat, and more.
Pilih paket VPS untuk Juxtapose
Setiap paket punya fitur yang Anda butuhkan dan keunggulan lainnya
Buat project apa saja dengan Juxtapose
Juxtapose is a self-hosted notification routing service that receives webhook events from development and operations tools â€” Jira, Bitbucket, Docker Hub, Jenkins, Zendesk, and Gerrit â€” and delivers formatted alerts to your preferred messaging platform. A Liquid-based template engine lets each user customize notification content and apply filtering rules, so teams only receive the alerts that matter to them.
Self-hosting Juxtapose on your own VPS keeps potentially sensitive notification payloads â€” commit messages, ticket details, build logs â€” entirely within your infrastructure. There are no per-notification fees, no rate limits, and no dependency on third-party routing services that may change pricing or discontinue support for your tools.
Fitur utama Juxtapose
Webhook Ingestion
Receive events from Jira, Bitbucket, Docker Hub, Jenkins, Zendesk, and Gerrit with pre-built parsers for each service.
Multi-Platform Delivery
Route notifications to Slack, Google Chat, Jabber/XMPP, and Pushover, reaching teams wherever they communicate.
Liquid Template Engine
Customize notification messages with Liquid templates and built-in modifiers, shaping exactly what information each alert contains.
Per-User Filtering Rules
Each user defines their own filtering rules based on incoming data fields, eliminating alert fatigue from irrelevant project activity.
LDAP Authentication
Integrate with existing LDAP directories for centralized user management and single sign-on across enterprise environments.
Jalankan Juxtapose lebih mudah di Hostinger
Aktif dalam sekali klik
Deploy aplikasi Anda dalam sekali klik dengan setup siap pakai. Praktis tanpa instalasi manual.
Perlindungan menyeluruh
Firewall bawaan, proteksi DDoS, dan monitoring 24/7 menjaga aplikasi Anda setiap saat.
Docker Manager bawaan
Jalankan beberapa Docker container sekaligus, lalu deploy dan monitor semuanya dari satu dashboard.
Aktif dalam sekali klik
Deploy aplikasi Anda dalam sekali klik dengan setup siap pakai. Praktis tanpa instalasi manual.
Perlindungan menyeluruh
Firewall bawaan, proteksi DDoS, dan monitoring 24/7 menjaga aplikasi Anda setiap saat.
Docker Manager bawaan
Jalankan beberapa Docker container sekaligus, lalu deploy dan monitor semuanya dari satu dashboard.
Docker VPS hosting yang bisa diandalkan
Super puas dengan VPS hosting Hostinger! Uptime-nya selalu stabil, jadi website saya lancar terus. Setiap kali butuh bantuan, tim support-nya cepat, paham semuanya, dan sangat membantu.
Semuanya lancar banget pakai Hostinger! Chatbot AI-nya oke, dan kalau AI nggak bisa jawab, langsung ada tim support yang siap bantu. VPS-nya juga juara, stabil tanpa naik turun. Makasih tim developer dan semua yang terlibat, lanjutkan terus ðŸš€
Akhirnya nemu VPS hosting yang beneran oke. Harganya pas, panelnya gampang dipakai dan cepat. Backup mulus, tim support juga sangat andal dan solutif. Pokoknya mantap!
Waktu kehilangan akses ke instance n8n self-hosted, saya langsung menghubungi support Hostinger. Jujur, responsnya benar-benar di luar ekspektasi. Chatbot Kodee sangat membantu, dan Mohammad dari tim CS juga sangat detail untuk memastikan semuanya terselesaikan.
Terima kasih banyak untuk Carla yang sudah bantu upgrade n8n di VPS Hostinger saya. Profesional dan informatif sekali!
Nggak pernah ada drama dengan VPS Hostinger. Selalu cepat, stabil, dan nggak ada downtime.
Hostinger oke banget, saya puas sama layanan yang saya pakai. Harganya nggak semahal tempat lain, tapi VPS-nya mantap dan paketnya sesuai sama harga.