Deploy Jupyter Notebook in one click installation.
Interactive web environment for writing and executing live code, data analysis, and visualizations in one document.
Pilih paket VPS untuk Jupyter Notebook
Setiap paket punya fitur yang Anda butuhkan dan keunggulan lainnya
Buat project apa saja dengan Jupyter Notebook
Jupyter Notebook is the cornerstone tool for interactive computing, combining executable code cells, rich text, mathematical equations, and inline visualizations in a single shareable document. It is the standard environment for data science, machine learning experimentation, and reproducible research across academia and industry.
Self-hosting Jupyter Notebook on a VPS removes cloud execution limits, protects sensitive datasets from third-party platforms, and gives you persistent storage that survives container restarts â€” so your notebooks, datasets, and experiment results are always where you left them.
Fitur utama Jupyter Notebook
Live Code Execution
Run Python code cell-by-cell with immediate output, making iterative data exploration and debugging fast and intuitive.
Inline Visualizations
Render Matplotlib, Seaborn, and Plotly charts directly in the notebook alongside the code that generates them.
Reproducible Research
Combine code, Markdown explanations, and LaTeX equations in one document that captures both the analysis and the reasoning behind it.
Persistent Storage
Notebooks and datasets persist in a dedicated volume across container restarts, ensuring your work is never lost between sessions.
Token-Based Access
Protect your notebook environment with a configurable access token, keeping your data and code private on your public VPS.
Jalankan Jupyter Notebook lebih mudah di Hostinger
Aktif dalam sekali klik
Deploy aplikasi Anda dalam sekali klik dengan setup siap pakai. Praktis tanpa instalasi manual.
Perlindungan menyeluruh
Firewall bawaan, proteksi DDoS, dan monitoring 24/7 menjaga aplikasi Anda setiap saat.
Docker Manager bawaan
Jalankan beberapa Docker container sekaligus, lalu deploy dan monitor semuanya dari satu dashboard.
Aktif dalam sekali klik
Deploy aplikasi Anda dalam sekali klik dengan setup siap pakai. Praktis tanpa instalasi manual.
Perlindungan menyeluruh
Firewall bawaan, proteksi DDoS, dan monitoring 24/7 menjaga aplikasi Anda setiap saat.
Docker Manager bawaan
Jalankan beberapa Docker container sekaligus, lalu deploy dan monitor semuanya dari satu dashboard.
Docker VPS hosting yang bisa diandalkan
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