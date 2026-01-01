Deploy Apache APISIX in one click installation.
Cloud-native, high-performance API and AI gateway with dynamic routing, plugins, and traffic management.
Pilih paket VPS untuk Apache APISIX
Setiap paket punya fitur yang Anda butuhkan dan keunggulan lainnya
Buat project apa saja dengan Apache APISIX
Apache APISIX is a dynamic, real-time, high-performance API gateway built on top of NGINX and etcd. It handles north-south and east-west traffic for microservices, REST APIs, gRPC services, WebSockets, and LLM endpoints, with hot-reloadable routes, upstreams, and 100+ built-in plugins for authentication, rate limiting, observability, transformation, and AI proxying — all configured through a versioned Admin API without restarting the data plane.
Self-hosting APISIX on your own VPS gives you a production-grade gateway without the per-request fees of managed AWS, GCP, or SaaS gateways, while keeping route definitions, secrets, JWT keys, and traffic telemetry on infrastructure you control. The deployment ships with etcd for clustered configuration storage so you can drive every change through the REST Admin API or Terraform.
Fitur utama Apache APISIX
Dynamic routing
Hot-reload routes, upstreams, services, and consumers through the Admin API without dropping connections or restarting the gateway.
100+ built-in plugins
Apply authentication, rate limiting, IP restriction, CORS, request transformation, gRPC web, and circuit breaking without writing custom code.
AI gateway features
Proxy and govern OpenAI, Anthropic, and self-hosted LLM endpoints with token-based rate limits, caching, prompt guards, and provider failover.
Multi-protocol support
Serve HTTP, HTTPS, HTTP/2, gRPC, WebSocket, MQTT, Dubbo, and TCP/UDP traffic through one gateway instance instead of one tool per protocol.
Observability built in
Expose Prometheus metrics, OpenTelemetry traces, and structured access logs for Grafana, Jaeger, and Datadog without bolting on sidecars.
Jalankan Apache APISIX lebih mudah di Hostinger
Aktif dalam sekali klik
Deploy aplikasi Anda dalam sekali klik dengan setup siap pakai. Praktis tanpa instalasi manual.
Perlindungan menyeluruh
Firewall bawaan, proteksi DDoS, dan monitoring 24/7 menjaga aplikasi Anda setiap saat.
Docker Manager bawaan
Jalankan beberapa Docker container sekaligus, lalu deploy dan monitor semuanya dari satu dashboard.
Aktif dalam sekali klik
Deploy aplikasi Anda dalam sekali klik dengan setup siap pakai. Praktis tanpa instalasi manual.
Perlindungan menyeluruh
Firewall bawaan, proteksi DDoS, dan monitoring 24/7 menjaga aplikasi Anda setiap saat.
Docker Manager bawaan
Jalankan beberapa Docker container sekaligus, lalu deploy dan monitor semuanya dari satu dashboard.
Docker VPS hosting yang bisa diandalkan
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