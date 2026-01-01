Create a link in bio with a custom domain
One link. One custom domain. Ready to use.
Your link, your brand
Your link in bio uses your own domain, so your brand stays visible and easy to recognize wherever you share it.
Everything set up for you
We connect your domain and link in bio automatically, so you can start sharing without worrying about setup.
Built to grow with you
Start with a simple link in bio, then turn your domain into a website, store, or email as you grow.
Set up your link in bio in minutes
1. Choose your domain
2. Bundle link in bio with your domain
3. Add your links and share
Why buy domain names at Hostinger?
Trusted domain registrar
Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 400+ domain extensions.Find more about domains
Privacy
24/7 support
Quick setup, easy management
Register your domain in a few clicks, then manage everything in one place — renewals, DNS settings, and connections to your website or email.
Trusted domain registrar
Hostinger is ICANN-accredited and offers 400+ domain extensions.Find more about domains
Privacy
24/7 support
Quick setup, easy management
Register your domain in a few clicks, then manage everything in one place — renewals, DNS settings, and connections to your website or email.
Choose from the most popular domains
Link in bio with custom domain FAQs
What is a link in bio with a custom domain?
It's a single page that collects all your important links in one place and is accessed through your own domain. You use it as the one URL in your social bios, and update it whenever you have something new to share, without changing the link itself.
Why use a custom domain for your link in bio?
Using your own domain means your audience always clicks a link that belongs to you. Your URL stays consistent over time, even if you change tools or platforms, so you don't have to update your bio link everywhere.
How long does it take to set up?
Setup takes only a few minutes. You choose your domain, activate the link in bio tool, and start adding links right away. No manual configuration or technical steps are required.
Is this better than a free link in bio tool?
The main difference is ownership and flexibility. Free tools host your page on their domain and limit how far you can customize or expand. With your own domain, you can keep the same URL long term and build on it as your needs grow.
Can I customize how my link in bio page looks?
Yes. You can adjust the structure and appearance of your page, highlight specific links, and organize your content so visitors see what matters most first.