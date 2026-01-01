Deploy Jupyter Notebook in one click installation.
Interactive web environment for writing and executing live code, data analysis, and visualizations in one document.
Elegí un plan VPS para Jupyter Notebook
Todos los planes incluyen todo lo que necesitás y más
Lo que podés crear con Jupyter Notebook
Jupyter Notebook is the cornerstone tool for interactive computing, combining executable code cells, rich text, mathematical equations, and inline visualizations in a single shareable document. It is the standard environment for data science, machine learning experimentation, and reproducible research across academia and industry.
Self-hosting Jupyter Notebook on a VPS removes cloud execution limits, protects sensitive datasets from third-party platforms, and gives you persistent storage that survives container restarts — so your notebooks, datasets, and experiment results are always where you left them.
Funciones principales de Jupyter Notebook
Live Code Execution
Run Python code cell-by-cell with immediate output, making iterative data exploration and debugging fast and intuitive.
Inline Visualizations
Render Matplotlib, Seaborn, and Plotly charts directly in the notebook alongside the code that generates them.
Reproducible Research
Combine code, Markdown explanations, and LaTeX equations in one document that captures both the analysis and the reasoning behind it.
Persistent Storage
Notebooks and datasets persist in a dedicated volume across container restarts, ensuring your work is never lost between sessions.
Token-Based Access
Protect your notebook environment with a configurable access token, keeping your data and code private on your public VPS.
¿Por qué ejecutar Jupyter Notebook en Hostinger?
Publicación en 1 clic
Tu aplicación lista para usar al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalación manual ni pasos complejos.
Seguridad confiable
Protegé tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, DDoS y monitoreo continuo.
Docker manager integrado
Ejecutá y gestioná múltiples contenedores de Docker desde un solo lugar. Deploy, actualización y monitoreo simplificado para tus proyectos.
Publicación en 1 clic
Tu aplicación lista para usar al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalación manual ni pasos complejos.
Seguridad confiable
Protegé tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, DDoS y monitoreo continuo.
Docker manager integrado
Ejecutá y gestioná múltiples contenedores de Docker desde un solo lugar. Deploy, actualización y monitoreo simplificado para tus proyectos.
El mejor hosting VPS con Docker
Estoy súper contento con el hosting VPS de Hostinger. El uptime es siempre excelente y mi sitio funciona perfecto. Y cuando necesité ayuda, el soporte técnico fue rápido, claro y muy útil.
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Mil gracias a Carla por ayudarme con la actualización de n8n en mi VPS de Hostinger. Se nota que es profesional y sabe del tema. Gracias de nuevo, Carla.
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