Deploy Apache SkyWalking in one click installation.
Open-source APM platform for distributed tracing, metrics, logs, and eBPF-based profiling across microservices.
Elegí un plan VPS para Apache SkyWalking
Todos los planes incluyen todo lo que necesitás y más
Lo que podés crear con Apache SkyWalking
Apache SkyWalking is a CNCF member project delivering end-to-end observability for cloud-native and distributed systems. It collects distributed traces, service metrics, log correlation, and continuous profiling via eBPF — giving engineering teams a unified view of their entire stack without stitching together separate tools. The built-in topology maps and alerting make it straightforward to identify latency hotspots, dependency failures, and anomalies before they escalate.
This deployment pairs the SkyWalking OAP server with BanyanDB, SkyWalking's native time-series storage engine, eliminating the need for an external Elasticsearch or other database. Self-hosting gives you full control over your telemetry data — trace payloads, service performance metrics, and profiling results stay entirely on your own infrastructure with no per-span pricing.
Funciones principales de Apache SkyWalking
Trazado Distribuido
Captura rastreos completos de solicitudes a través de microservicios con propagación automática de contexto, exponiendo las dependencias del servicio y los desgloses de latencia por operación.
eBPF Profiling
Continuous CPU and memory profiling using eBPF probes the running process without code changes, pinpointing hotspots in production without sampling overhead.
Service Topology Maps
Automatically generated real-time topology diagrams show call relationships, error rates, and throughput between every service in your architecture.
Log Correlation
Links log entries to the trace span that produced them so you can jump from a failed request directly to the relevant log lines without manual searching.
Native BanyanDB Storage
BanyanDB is SkyWalking's purpose-built time-series store, delivering high write throughput and efficient range queries without requiring Elasticsearch.
¿Por qué ejecutar Apache SkyWalking en Hostinger?
Publicación en 1 clic
Tu aplicación lista para usar al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalación manual ni pasos complejos.
Seguridad confiable
Protegé tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, DDoS y monitoreo continuo.
Docker manager integrado
Ejecutá y gestioná múltiples contenedores de Docker desde un solo lugar. Deploy, actualización y monitoreo simplificado para tus proyectos.
Publicación en 1 clic
Tu aplicación lista para usar al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalación manual ni pasos complejos.
Seguridad confiable
Protegé tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, DDoS y monitoreo continuo.
Docker manager integrado
Ejecutá y gestioná múltiples contenedores de Docker desde un solo lugar. Deploy, actualización y monitoreo simplificado para tus proyectos.
El mejor hosting VPS con Docker
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Mil gracias a Carla por ayudarme con la actualización de n8n en mi VPS de Hostinger. Se nota que es profesional y sabe del tema. Gracias de nuevo, Carla.
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