Deploy Apache APISIX in one click installation.
Cloud-native, high-performance API and AI gateway with dynamic routing, plugins, and traffic management.
Elegí un plan VPS para Apache APISIX
Todos los planes incluyen todo lo que necesitás y más
Lo que podés crear con Apache APISIX
Apache APISIX is a dynamic, real-time, high-performance API gateway built on top of NGINX and etcd. It handles north-south and east-west traffic for microservices, REST APIs, gRPC services, WebSockets, and LLM endpoints, with hot-reloadable routes, upstreams, and 100+ built-in plugins for authentication, rate limiting, observability, transformation, and AI proxying — all configured through a versioned Admin API without restarting the data plane.
Self-hosting APISIX on your own VPS gives you a production-grade gateway without the per-request fees of managed AWS, GCP, or SaaS gateways, while keeping route definitions, secrets, JWT keys, and traffic telemetry on infrastructure you control. The deployment ships with etcd for clustered configuration storage so you can drive every change through the REST Admin API or Terraform.
Funciones principales de Apache APISIX
Dynamic routing
Hot-reload routes, upstreams, services, and consumers through the Admin API without dropping connections or restarting the gateway.
100+ built-in plugins
Apply authentication, rate limiting, IP restriction, CORS, request transformation, gRPC web, and circuit breaking without writing custom code.
AI gateway features
Proxy and govern OpenAI, Anthropic, and self-hosted LLM endpoints with token-based rate limits, caching, prompt guards, and provider failover.
Multi-protocol support
Serve HTTP, HTTPS, HTTP/2, gRPC, WebSocket, MQTT, Dubbo, and TCP/UDP traffic through one gateway instance instead of one tool per protocol.
Observability built in
Expose Prometheus metrics, OpenTelemetry traces, and structured access logs for Grafana, Jaeger, and Datadog without bolting on sidecars.
¿Por qué ejecutar Apache APISIX en Hostinger?
Publicación en 1 clic
Tu aplicación lista para usar al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalación manual ni pasos complejos.
Seguridad confiable
Protegé tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, DDoS y monitoreo continuo.
Docker manager integrado
Ejecutá y gestioná múltiples contenedores de Docker desde un solo lugar. Deploy, actualización y monitoreo simplificado para tus proyectos.
Publicación en 1 clic
Tu aplicación lista para usar al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalación manual ni pasos complejos.
Seguridad confiable
Protegé tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, DDoS y monitoreo continuo.
Docker manager integrado
Ejecutá y gestioná múltiples contenedores de Docker desde un solo lugar. Deploy, actualización y monitoreo simplificado para tus proyectos.
El mejor hosting VPS con Docker
Estoy súper contento con el hosting VPS de Hostinger. El uptime es siempre excelente y mi sitio funciona perfecto. Y cuando necesité ayuda, el soporte técnico fue rápido, claro y muy útil.
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Contacté al soporte de Hostinger después de perder acceso a mi instancia autogestionada de n8n, y quedé más que impresionado. Kodee y Mohammad del equipo de soporte fueron increíblemente pacientes y detallistas.
Mil gracias a Carla por ayudarme con la actualización de n8n en mi VPS de Hostinger. Se nota que es profesional y sabe del tema. Gracias de nuevo, Carla.
El VPS de Hostinger es espectacular. Siempre funciona, es rápido y estable. Nunca se cae, nunca falla.
La empresa anda muy bien, estoy muy feliz con los servicios que contraté con ellos. No es tan cara como otras y tiene planes y configuraciones VPS muy buenos.