Deploy Akaunting in one click installation.
Free open-source accounting software for small businesses and freelancers with double-entry bookkeeping and invoicing.
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Lo que podés crear con Akaunting
Akaunting is an open-source accounting platform built for small businesses, freelancers, and entrepreneurs who need professional financial management without paying monthly per-user fees. Built on Laravel and released under the GPL-3.0 license, it provides double-entry bookkeeping, multi-currency support, and comprehensive financial reporting in a modern web interface accessible to non-accountants.
Self-hosting Akaunting means your revenue figures, expense records, customer data, and bank account details stay on your own infrastructure—never shared with a commercial accounting cloud. The platform supports multiple companies and users with role-based access controls, making it suitable for teams and accounting firms managing several clients. A marketplace of extensions lets you add payment gateway integrations, payroll, and other modules as your business needs evolve.
Funciones principales de Akaunting
Professional invoicing
Create customizable invoices with your branding, send them directly from the platform, and set up recurring invoices to automate regular billing for retainer clients.
Double-entry bookkeeping
Full double-entry accounting with a chart of accounts ensures accurate financial records that meet professional standards and simplify year-end tax preparation.
Multi-currency support
Invoice international clients in their local currency and record expenses in multiple currencies, with automatic exchange rate updates keeping your books accurate.
Bank reconciliation
Import bank transactions and match them against recorded entries to keep your cash flow accurate and catch discrepancies before they become problems.
Financial reporting
Built-in profit and loss, balance sheet, cash flow, and tax summary reports give you the financial visibility needed to make informed business decisions.
¿Por qué ejecutar Akaunting en Hostinger?
Publicación en 1 clic
Tu aplicación lista para usar al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalación manual ni pasos complejos.
Seguridad confiable
Protegé tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, DDoS y monitoreo continuo.
Docker manager integrado
Ejecutá y gestioná múltiples contenedores de Docker desde un solo lugar. Deploy, actualización y monitoreo simplificado para tus proyectos.
Publicación en 1 clic
Tu aplicación lista para usar al instante con una configuración ya preparada. Sin instalación manual ni pasos complejos.
Seguridad confiable
Protegé tus aplicaciones con un firewall integrado, DDoS y monitoreo continuo.
Docker manager integrado
Ejecutá y gestioná múltiples contenedores de Docker desde un solo lugar. Deploy, actualización y monitoreo simplificado para tus proyectos.
El mejor hosting VPS con Docker
Estoy súper contento con el hosting VPS de Hostinger. El uptime es siempre excelente y mi sitio funciona perfecto. Y cuando necesité ayuda, el soporte técnico fue rápido, claro y muy útil.
Todo funciona genial con Hostinger: el chatbot con IA y el chat humano si la IA no puede ayudarte. Ah, y el VPS es una bomba, sin altibajos. Gracias al equipo de desarrollo y a todos los que lo hacen posible. ¡Sigan así! 🚀
¡Por fin una empresa de VPS que hace las cosas bien! Buen precio, un panel excelente que valora el tiempo del usuario, backups sin complicaciones, buen soporte y total confiabilidad. Uno realmente se siente seguro.
Contacté al soporte de Hostinger después de perder acceso a mi instancia autogestionada de n8n, y quedé más que impresionado. Kodee y Mohammad del equipo de soporte fueron increíblemente pacientes y detallistas.
Mil gracias a Carla por ayudarme con la actualización de n8n en mi VPS de Hostinger. Se nota que es profesional y sabe del tema. Gracias de nuevo, Carla.
El VPS de Hostinger es espectacular. Siempre funciona, es rápido y estable. Nunca se cae, nunca falla.
La empresa anda muy bien, estoy muy feliz con los servicios que contraté con ellos. No es tan cara como otras y tiene planes y configuraciones VPS muy buenos.