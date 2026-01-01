Deploy Yaade with one-click installation.
Open-source, self-hosted collaborative API development environment built for teams who value data privacy.
Choose a VPS plan for Yaade
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Yaade
Yaade is an open-source, self-hosted API development environment designed as a privacy-first alternative to cloud-based API clients. Unlike hosted tools that store your API collections and secrets on third-party servers, Yaade keeps all data on your own infrastructure â€” including credentials, tokens, and request history.
Teams can share API collections securely, manage multiple environments, run JavaScript scripts as cron jobs or via API, and import from OpenAPI or Postman. With built-in multi-user support, access tokens, OAuth2/OIDC authentication, and a file-based H2 database requiring no additional setup, Yaade is lightweight enough for a single developer yet capable enough for an entire engineering team.
Key features of Yaade
Collaborative collections
Share API collections across your entire team with role-based access, so everyone works from the same source of truth without copy-pasting requests.
Multi-environment support
Define separate environments for development, staging, and production, then switch context instantly without manually updating URLs or tokens.
Built-in scripting
Write JavaScript scripts to automate API workflows, run tests, or chain requests â€” and schedule them as cron jobs or trigger them via the built-in API.
OpenAPI and Postman import
Import existing collections from OpenAPI specs or Postman exports to migrate your team without rebuilding request libraries from scratch.
OAuth2 and OIDC authentication
Integrate with external identity providers using OAuth2 and OIDC, so your team logs in with existing corporate credentials instead of managing separate accounts.
No database setup required
Yaade uses an embedded H2 file-based database, so there are no separate database containers to configure â€” just start the container and your data persists automatically.
Why run Yaade on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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