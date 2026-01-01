WireMock is an open-source HTTP API simulator that lets engineering teams replace real services with programmable mocks. Define stubs through a REST API or JSON files, match incoming requests by URL, headers, query parameters, cookies, or body content, and return dynamic responses generated with Handlebars templating. Record real traffic and replay it later to reproduce production scenarios offline.

Self-hosting WireMock on your own VPS gives every team a shared mock environment for contract testing, demo data, third-party API stand-ins, and chaos scenarios such as latency injection or malformed payloads. Persistent volumes keep your mapping definitions, response files, and custom extensions intact across redeploys so your test fixtures travel with the server.