Web-Check is an open-source OSINT and website analysis tool that aggregates information from 50+ modules into a single domain report. Enter any URL to instantly see DNS records, SSL certificate details, open ports, HTTP security headers, technology fingerprints, WHOIS data, and email security configuration.

Self-hosting Web-Check on a VPS gives security teams and developers a private analysis tool without rate limits or usage caps imposed by public instances. It is useful for pre-deployment security reviews, competitive research, penetration testing reconnaissance, and verifying that your own infrastructure is correctly configured.