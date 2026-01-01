Deploy Warracker in one click installation.
Self-hosted warranty management system for tracking product warranties, receipts, and claims in one place.
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What you can build with Warracker
Warracker is an open-source warranty tracking application that centralizes all your product warranties, purchase documents, and claim histories in a single self-hosted dashboard. Instead of hunting through email threads, filing cabinets, or spreadsheets, you get a searchable database with expiration alerts, document storage, and multi-user access for teams and households.
Self-hosting Warracker on your own VPS means your purchase receipts, invoice scans, and product serial numbers stay on infrastructure you control. With proactive email and push notifications via Apprise, you receive advance warnings before warranties expire so you can act while coverage still applies.
Key features of Warracker
Warranty Expiration Alerts
Receive email and push notifications via 100+ services including Telegram, Slack, and Discord before warranties expire.
Document Storage
Upload and attach receipts, invoices, and manuals directly to each warranty record for instant retrieval when needed.
Claims Lifecycle Tracking
Manage warranty claims end-to-end with status updates and full visibility across the entire claims process.
Advanced Search and Filtering
Find any warranty instantly by product name, serial number, vendor, or custom tags across your entire catalog.
Multi-User Access
Share warranty records across a team or household with role-based permissions and admin management controls.
CSV Import and Export
Migrate existing warranty records from spreadsheets via CSV import and export your data at any time for full portability.
Why run Warracker on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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