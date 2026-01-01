useSend is an open-source alternative to Resend, SendGrid, and Postmark that lets you own your entire email sending stack. Built on Next.js with AWS SES as the delivery backend, it provides a clean REST API and SMTP gateway for both transactional and marketing emails â€” without per-email fees or vendor lock-in.

Self-hosting useSend on your VPS puts your sending domains, subscriber lists, and email analytics entirely under your control. You get a unified dashboard for monitoring deliverability, managing domains, handling bounces and webhooks, and scheduling campaigns â€” all from infrastructure you own.