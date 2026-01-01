Usertour is an open-source user onboarding and product engagement platform that lets product teams build in-app tours, checklists, surveys, and launchers directly inside their web application â€” no engineering bottleneck for each new flow. It is a self-hosted alternative to Appcues, Userpilot, and Userflow, giving you full control over user onboarding data and removing per-MAU pricing.

Self-hosting Usertour on your own VPS means user behavior data and onboarding analytics stay on your infrastructure. You avoid third-party tracking of your users, meet data residency requirements, and never hit a pricing wall as your user base grows. Multi-environment support lets you safely test flows in staging before promoting them to production.