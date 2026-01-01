Deploy Unleash in one click installation.
Open-source feature flag management platform for safe, gradual feature rollouts across any tech stack.
Choose a VPS plan for Unleash
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Unleash
Unleash is an enterprise-grade open-source feature management platform trusted by teams at over 1,000 organizations. It decouples code deployment from feature activation â€” ship to production at any time and selectively enable features for specific users, percentage rollouts, or environments through a web control plane, without redeploying.
Self-hosting Unleash keeps all flag configuration and user targeting data within your own infrastructure. With 15+ official SDKs covering every major language and framework, your entire engineering organization can adopt feature flags with a consistent workflow â€” from A/B testing and canary releases to emergency kill switches.
Key features of Unleash
Gradual rollouts
Expose features to a configurable percentage of users and expand coverage incrementally, catching issues before they affect everyone.
15+ official SDKs
Native SDKs for Node.js, Java, Python, Go, .NET, Ruby, iOS, Android, and more keep flag evaluation fast and local.
Environment targeting
Maintain independent flag states per environment â€” development, staging, production â€” from a single control plane without duplicating configuration.
Activation strategies
Target by user ID, IP range, hostname, or custom context fields to control precisely who sees each feature.
Full audit log
Every flag change is recorded with author and timestamp, giving you a complete history for debugging and compliance.
Why run Unleash on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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