Trip is a self-hosted minimalist map tracker and trip planner that lets you collect points of interest on interactive maps and turn them into structured multi-day itineraries. Built around a clean, distraction-free interface, it focuses on the two activities travelers actually repeat: marking places worth visiting and assembling them into trips with dates, notes, and attachments.

Running Trip on your own VPS keeps every POI, itinerary, and travel companion link inside infrastructure you control. There is no telemetry, no advertising, and no third-party cloud â€” your destinations and travel plans never leave your server, while OIDC integration lets you connect Trip to an existing single sign-on setup when you want one.