TrailBase is a sub-millisecond, single-executable Firebase alternative built on Rust, SQLite, and Wasmtime. It packs type-safe REST and realtime APIs, JWT-based authentication with OAuth2 providers, a built-in WebAssembly runtime for custom server logic, and a polished admin dashboard into one binary â€” so a complete backend ships as a single process with no external database to operate.

Self-hosting TrailBase on your own VPS keeps user records, application data, and auth tokens under your full control, eliminates per-request BaaS pricing, and gives you predictable latency thanks to local SQLite storage. Client SDKs for TypeScript, Dart, Python, Rust, Go, Swift, Kotlin, and C# make it easy to integrate with web and mobile apps.