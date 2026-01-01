Deploy Tolgee in one click installation.
Open-source localization platform with in-context editing and SDK integrations for translating apps into multiple languages.
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What you can build with Tolgee
Tolgee is an open-source localization and translation management platform that lets development teams manage all their app translation keys in one place. Its standout feature is in-context editing â€” translators can modify strings directly within the running application without touching code files.
Self-hosting Tolgee on a VPS keeps all translation data under your control and eliminates per-string or per-seat fees common in SaaS alternatives. SDKs for React, Angular, Vue, and other frameworks integrate directly with the platform, and a REST API supports CI/CD pipeline automation.
Key features of Tolgee
In-context editing
Translators can edit strings directly in your live application interface, eliminating the need to hunt through key files.
Multi-language management
Manage all translation keys and their values across every target language from a single organized dashboard.
Framework SDKs
Official SDKs for React, Angular, Vue, and Svelte integrate Tolgee directly into your application build process.
Machine translation
Automatically pre-fill translations using Google Translate, DeepL, or AWS Translate to speed up localization workflows.
REST API & CLI
Automate translation imports and exports in CI/CD pipelines using the REST API or command-line tool.
Why run Tolgee on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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