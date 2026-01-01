Deploy Thumbor in one click installation.
Open-source smart image server that crops, resizes, and filters images on demand via simple URL-based requests.
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What you can build with Thumbor
Thumbor is a Python-based smart image processing server that handles resizing, cropping, and filtering through URL parameters â€” no application code changes needed to integrate. What sets Thumbor apart from generic image resizers is its AI-powered smart cropping: it automatically detects faces and important features in an image before cropping, ensuring the subject is never accidentally cut off.
Used in production by Wikipedia, Globo.com, Forbes, and Vox Media to serve billions of images, Thumbor is battle-tested at scale. It requires no external dependencies for basic operation. Self-hosting replaces per-transformation SaaS fees with a flat VPS cost and keeps your media pipeline entirely within your own infrastructure.
Key features of Thumbor
Smart face detection
Built-in face and feature detection ensures the most important part of an image stays centered when cropping to different aspect ratios.
URL-based processing
Resize, crop, filter, and convert images by crafting a URL â€” no SDK required, works with any language or framework.
Format auto-selection
Automatically serve WebP to browsers that support it, with JPEG or PNG fallback, reducing bandwidth without extra work.
Extensible filter system
Apply brightness, contrast, watermarks, rounded corners, and blur via URL parameters or custom Python filter plugins.
Result caching
Processed results are cached to avoid reprocessing identical requests, reducing CPU load significantly at high traffic volumes.
Why run Thumbor on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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