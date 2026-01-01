Temporal is an open-source durable workflow execution platform that lets developers write long-running, fault-tolerant applications as ordinary code. Workflows written with Temporal survive process crashes, network partitions, and infrastructure failures automatically â€” no manual checkpointing, state machines in databases, or complex retry logic required. When a worker restarts, execution resumes exactly where it left off.

This deployment runs the full Temporal stack: the server with PostgreSQL for persistence and Elasticsearch for workflow history search and visibility. The included web UI lets you monitor active workflows, inspect event histories, search across executions by status or custom attributes, and trigger signals â€” giving your team full observability into running business processes.