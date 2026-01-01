Deploy Svix in one click installation.
Open-source webhook delivery service with automatic retries, message signing, and an embeddable customer endpoint portal.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Svix
Svix is an open-source, enterprise-ready webhook delivery platform that handles everything involved in sending reliable webhooks at scale. It manages automatic retries with exponential backoff, endpoint health monitoring, message signing and verification, and a full audit log of every delivery attempt â€” so you do not have to build any of this infrastructure yourself.
An embeddable portal component lets your application's customers self-manage their webhook endpoints and event subscriptions. Built in Rust for performance, Svix runs with PostgreSQL and Redis, and exposes a REST API with official SDKs for all major languages. Self-hosting on your VPS keeps all webhook data under your control.
Key features of Svix
Automatic Retries
Failed webhook deliveries are automatically retried with exponential backoff, ensuring messages reach their destination even during transient outages.
Message Signing
All outgoing webhooks are signed with HMAC-SHA256 or Ed25519, allowing receivers to cryptographically verify the authenticity of every message.
Embeddable Portal
Ship a pre-built webhook management portal your customers can use to register endpoints and subscribe to events â€” no custom UI required.
Delivery Audit Log
Every delivery attempt is logged with full request and response details, making it easy to debug failures and replay missed events.
Multi-language SDKs
Official client SDKs for Python, TypeScript, Go, Java, Ruby, and C# let you integrate Svix into any backend in minutes.
Why run Svix on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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