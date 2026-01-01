Deploy Sshwifty in one click installation.
Browser-based SSH and Telnet client that lets you reach remote servers from any web browser without installing local clients.
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What you can build with Sshwifty
Sshwifty is a self-hosted web-based SSH and Telnet client that turns any modern browser into a fully functional terminal for remote server access. It supports SSH password, public key, and keyboard-interactive authentication alongside plain Telnet, removing the need to install or configure native clients on every workstation.
Self-hosting Sshwifty on a VPS gives a team a single shared entry point to manage remote machines from anywhere â€” phones, tablets, locked-down corporate laptops, or kiosks â€” while keeping access controlled by a shared key. Administrators can predefine host presets, restrict connections to approved targets, and audit traffic through server-side hooks without exposing SSH ports to the public internet.
Key features of Sshwifty
SSH and Telnet
Connect to SSH servers using password, public key, or keyboard-interactive authentication, and reach legacy Telnet hosts from the same interface.
No Client Install
Runs entirely in the browser so users access remote machines from phones, tablets, or locked-down workstations without installing native terminal software.
Connection Presets
Administrators define reusable host presets with embedded credentials so users only connect to pre-approved servers from a curated list.
Server-Side Hooks
External processes can be invoked before each connection to enforce custom validation, logging, or auditing without modifying the client.
Single Access Key
Protect the web interface with a single shared key configured at deployment so only authorized users reach the connection screen.
Why run Sshwifty on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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