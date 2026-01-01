Sshwifty is a self-hosted web-based SSH and Telnet client that turns any modern browser into a fully functional terminal for remote server access. It supports SSH password, public key, and keyboard-interactive authentication alongside plain Telnet, removing the need to install or configure native clients on every workstation.

Self-hosting Sshwifty on a VPS gives a team a single shared entry point to manage remote machines from anywhere â€” phones, tablets, locked-down corporate laptops, or kiosks â€” while keeping access controlled by a shared key. Administrators can predefine host presets, restrict connections to approved targets, and audit traffic through server-side hooks without exposing SSH ports to the public internet.