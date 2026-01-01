Spliit is a self-hosted alternative to Splitwise that lets groups of friends, housemates, or travelers track shared expenses and calculate who owes what. Create a group, add expenses as they happen, and Spliit works out the balances automatically â€” no account required for participants, just share a link.

Self-hosting Spliit means your financial data â€” who spent what, with whom, and on what â€” never goes to a third-party server or gets used for advertising. There are no subscription tiers, no premium features locked away, and no data portability concerns: your instance, your data, your control.