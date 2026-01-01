SolidInvoice is an open-source invoicing application built on the Symfony framework, designed for freelancers, consultants, and small businesses that need a clean, focused billing tool without monthly SaaS fees. It covers the full quote-to-cash workflow: manage clients and contacts, send quotes that convert to invoices, track payments, and configure taxes and currencies to match your jurisdiction.

Self-hosting SolidInvoice on your own VPS keeps client records, invoice history, and payment data on infrastructure you control â€” no per-user pricing, no per-invoice fees, and no third-party access to sensitive financial information. A first-run wizard guides you through database setup and creating the initial admin account, and the bundled MySQL service stores all transactional data behind Traefik-managed HTTPS from the first deployment.