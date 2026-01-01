Deploy ShipShipShip in one click installation.
Lightweight self-hosted changelog and roadmap platform with community voting, emoji reactions, and newsletter automation.
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What you can build with ShipShipShip
ShipShipShip is an open-source changelog and roadmap application that helps product teams share updates and gather community feedback in one place. Built with SvelteKit and Go, it pairs a polished public changelog with a kanban-style admin board where every release, fix, and upcoming idea lives next to the votes and reactions it earned.
Self-hosting ShipShipShip on your VPS keeps subscriber lists, SMTP credentials, and feedback data under your own control, removes per-seat pricing of hosted alternatives, and lets you brand the public page through installable themes that match your product.
Key features of ShipShipShip
Community Voting
Visitors vote on proposed features so the team can prioritize the roadmap by real demand instead of internal guesses.
Emoji Reactions
Eight reaction types let readers react to each entry, giving lightweight signal without forcing them through a sign-up flow.
Kanban Roadmap
Drag-and-drop board with customizable statuses keeps every proposed, in-progress, and shipped item visible to the whole team.
Newsletter Automation
SMTP-backed newsletters fire automatically when an entry changes status, so subscribers learn about releases without manual sends.
Installable Themes
Manifest-driven theme system separates the admin panel from the public changelog so you can match your product branding exactly.
RESTful API
Complete REST API for events, reactions, votes, and newsletter subscribers makes it easy to integrate with CI/CD or marketing tools.
Why run ShipShipShip on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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