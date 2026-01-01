RSSHub is the world's largest open-source RSS network, supporting over 5,000 routes for platforms that stopped offering native RSS feeds â€” Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Reddit, GitHub, and many more. With over 41,000 GitHub stars and contributions from 1,300+ developers, it has become the go-to solution for keeping the open web subscribable.

Self-hosting RSSHub means your content consumption habits stay private â€” all feed requests originate from your own server rather than public instances that may log queries. Redis caching keeps frequently accessed feeds fast and reduces load on source websites.