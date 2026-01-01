RSS Bridge is an open-source PHP service that generates RSS and Atom feeds for sites that no longer publish them â€” social networks, video platforms, news portals, forum threads, and the long tail of pages that quietly dropped feeds in the last decade. It ships hundreds of community-maintained bridges and exposes each one as a stable feed URL you can subscribe to from any reader.

Self-hosting RSS Bridge on your own VPS keeps your reading list private, sidesteps the public-instance rate limits and downtime that come with shared community deployments, and lets you whitelist exactly which bridges your instance exposes. Combined with a self-hosted reader like FreshRSS or CommaFeed, it puts you back in control of how you consume the open web.