Browser-based IMAP webmail client with a desktop-like interface for reading, writing, and organizing email.
Choose a VPS plan for Roundcube
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Roundcube
Roundcube is a long-running open-source webmail client used by hosting providers, universities, and self-hosters to give any IMAP mailbox a fast, modern web interface. It connects to your existing IMAP and SMTP servers â€” it is not a mail server itself â€” which means you keep your current mailbox provider while gaining a polished, customizable front-end with drag-and-drop folder management, threaded conversations, contacts, and a plugin system.
Self-hosting Roundcube on your own VPS keeps webmail sessions, address books, and user preferences on infrastructure you control, away from third-party webmail services that profile traffic or limit account features.
Key features of Roundcube
IMAP webmail client
Connects to any IMAP and SMTP server so you can use Roundcube as a front-end for an existing mailbox without migrating accounts.
Responsive elastic skin
The default Elastic interface adapts to desktop, tablet, and phone screens, giving a native-feeling experience across devices.
Built-in address book
Manage personal and shared contacts, contact groups, and LDAP directories alongside your messages without leaving the inbox.
Plugin ecosystem
Extend functionality with plugins for managesieve filters, two-factor authentication, calendars, encryption, and more.
Threaded conversations
Group related messages into conversation threads with full-text search and quick filters to keep busy mailboxes manageable.
Multi-language support
Ships with translations in over 70 languages and supports per-user language and timezone preferences out of the box.
Why run Roundcube on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
I'm incredibly happy with Hostinger's VPS hosting! Their uptime is consistently top-notch, keeping my site running smoothly. Whenever I've needed help, their technical support team has been quick, knowledgeable, and genuinely helpful.
Everything is smooth and great with Hostinger, the AI chat bot + human chat, if AI can't resolve your question. Oh and them VPS is just fire, no ups and downs. Thank you dev team and everyone else involved. Keep it up ðŸš€
Finally a VPS hosting company that does it right! Well-priced. Excellent portal that respects their users' time. Seamless backups. Good support. Reliable. Feels rock-solid.
I reached out to Hostinger support after losing access to my self-hosted n8n instance, and I couldnâ€™t be more impressed. Kodee and Mohammad from the support team were incredibly patient and thorough.
Many thanks to Carla for helping me with this N8N upgrade on my Hostinger VPS. Professional and knowledgeable, thank you again Carla.
Hostinger VPS is absolutely outstanding. It just always works. It is always fast and stable. Never down, never crashes.
The company is doing well, I am very happy with the specific services I use through them. Not as expensive as some places with really great VPS set ups and price plans.