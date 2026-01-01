RetroAssembly is a self-hosted web application that turns your browser into a personal retro game cabinet. Upload your ROM collection and play titles from over 25 classic platforms â€” including NES, SNES, Genesis, Game Boy, Arcade, and Atari â€” directly in the browser with no plugins or downloads required.

The platform retrieves box art and game metadata automatically so your library looks like a proper collection rather than a file listing. Save states, gameplay rewind, retro-style shader effects, and on-screen mobile controllers are all built in. Self-hosting keeps your ROM collection on your own server, private and accessible only to accounts you create.