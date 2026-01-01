Remark42 is a lightweight, open-source commenting engine for blogs and websites, designed as a privacy-respecting alternative to Disqus, Facebook Comments, and other commercial comment platforms. Written in Go for low memory footprint and high concurrency, it embeds via a single JavaScript snippet on any website â€” static HTML, Hugo, Jekyll, WordPress, Next.js, or any other framework â€” to add threaded discussions without tracking visitors or showing ads.

Self-hosting Remark42 on your VPS keeps every reader comment, vote, and account inside your infrastructure rather than being mined by a third-party SaaS for advertising data. The compact stack runs in a single container with embedded BoltDB storage â€” no separate database or cache required.