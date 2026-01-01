Deploy Relaticle in one click installation.
Open-source CRM with native AI agent support, 30 MCP tools, and REST API for automating customer workflows.
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What you can build with Relaticle
Relaticle is a self-hosted CRM platform built with native AI agent support at its core. It manages contacts, companies, and sales pipelines through a modern Filament-powered interface, while exposing 30 Model Context Protocol tools that let AI agents read and write CRM data directly â€” without scraping the UI or relying on fragile integrations.
Unlike traditional CRMs that add AI as an afterthought, Relaticle is designed from the ground up for both human and AI agent operation through the same data model. A REST API provides full programmatic access, and a Laravel Horizon background worker handles imports, notifications, and scheduled automation. All data remains in a PostgreSQL database on your own infrastructure.
Key features of Relaticle
Native AI Agent Support
30 built-in Model Context Protocol tools let AI agents create contacts, update pipelines, and query CRM data directly without custom integrations.
Contacts and Pipelines
Manage contacts, companies, deals, and sales pipelines in a structured CRM designed for teams that need a reliable record of every customer relationship.
Full REST API
A complete REST API exposes all CRM objects for automation scripts, third-party integrations, and custom reporting without accessing the web interface.
Background Job Processing
Laravel Horizon processes queued jobs for imports, notifications, and scheduled tasks without blocking the web interface during heavy operations.
OAuth Social Login
Team members sign in with GitHub or Google accounts, removing the need to manage a separate set of credentials for the CRM.
Why run Relaticle on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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