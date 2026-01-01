Readur is a document management platform that leverages OCR technology to transform paper documents, scanned files, and images into searchable digital archives. It accepts PDFs, images, and Office files via drag-and-drop upload or an automatic watch folder, extracts text without altering the original files, and indexes everything in PostgreSQL for fast full-text search.

Self-hosting Readur keeps sensitive documents â€” legal records, medical files, financial receipts â€” under your exclusive control without uploading to third-party OCR services that may retain copies or share content. Token-based authentication and configurable OCR settings give you fine-grained control over processing concurrency, language detection, and file type restrictions.