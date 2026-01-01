Reactive Resume is a privacy-first, open-source resume builder that gives you complete ownership of your career data. Unlike SaaS resume tools that store your information on third-party servers, self-hosting on a VPS means your data never leaves your infrastructure. Build polished resumes using 14+ professionally designed templates, preview changes in real time, and export pixel-perfect PDFs â€” all without creating an account on someone else's platform.

This deployment bundles everything needed: PostgreSQL for user data, a headless Chrome renderer for PDF generation, and a local S3-compatible file store. Optional AI writing assistance is available via OpenAI, Google Gemini, or Anthropic Claude if you supply an API key.