Razzia is an open-source, self-hosted real-time quiz platform designed for live events, team gatherings, and classroom sessions. A host creates a game room through the password-protected manager dashboard, shares the room code with participants, and controls the pace of the quiz â€” all running in any modern browser with no app download required from participants.

Self-hosting Razzia on your own VPS keeps your quiz content and participant data private, with no per-game fees or dependency on a third-party service. The lightweight single-container deployment makes it practical for both ad hoc events and regular recurring team activities.