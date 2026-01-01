Deploy Radarr in one click installation.
Automated movie collection manager that monitors releases, downloads via your preferred client, and keeps your library organized.
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Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Radarr
Radarr is a comprehensive automated movie collection manager for Usenet and BitTorrent users. It monitors RSS feeds for new releases matching your quality profiles, triggers downloads through clients like qBittorrent or SABnzbd, and renames and organizes your library automatically. Custom format support lets you target specific encodings â€” 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, REMUX â€” and Radarr will upgrade existing files when better releases appear.
Running Radarr on a VPS keeps it active around the clock with consistent bandwidth, ensuring you never miss a release window. It integrates directly with Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby to refresh your media server library the moment a new file lands, and pairs naturally with Sonarr, Lidarr, and Prowlarr for a complete automated media ecosystem.
Key features of Radarr
Automated Monitoring
RSS feed monitoring detects new movie releases the moment they appear and queues downloads automatically based on your quality preferences.
Quality Profiles
Define acceptable resolutions, codecs, and file sizes per movie so only the versions you actually want are downloaded and kept.
Automatic Upgrades
Radarr watches for better-quality releases after initial download and replaces files transparently, keeping your library at peak quality over time.
Media Server Integration
Automatic library refresh notifications for Plex, Jellyfin, and Emby mean newly downloaded movies appear in your streaming app within seconds.
List Imports
Import watchlists from IMDb, Trakt, and TMDb to add movies to your monitored queue automatically as you mark titles to watch.
Why run Radarr on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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