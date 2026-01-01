Deploy qBittorrent in one click installation.
Free, open-source BitTorrent client with a full-featured web interface and RSS-based automated downloading.
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What you can build with qBittorrent
qBittorrent is a free, open-source BitTorrent client that delivers professional-grade features without advertisements, bundled software, or privacy-compromising telemetry. Originally built as a lightweight alternative to bloated commercial torrent clients, it combines sequential downloading, bandwidth scheduling, IP filtering, and an integrated search engine in a clean interface.
Running qBittorrent on a VPS provides always-on downloading and seeding with datacenter-grade bandwidth, removes the impact on home network performance during large transfers, and integrates seamlessly with media automation tools like Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for hands-free library management.
Key features of qBittorrent
Browser-Based Web UI
Manage torrents from any device through a full-featured web interface that mirrors the desktop experience without installing extra software.
RSS Automation
Subscribe to RSS feeds and define download rules so new releases matching your criteria are fetched automatically without manual searching.
Sequential Downloading
Download files in order so media can be previewed while the rest of the torrent is still transferring, useful for large video files.
Privacy Controls
Built-in IP filtering, encryption options, and zero telemetry keep your download activity private without relying on third-party add-ons.
Automation Integration
REST API and category-based path routing connect qBittorrent directly to Sonarr, Radarr, and Lidarr for fully automated media pipelines.
Why run qBittorrent on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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