Plone is a mature, enterprise-grade open-source CMS built on a solid Python foundation. It powers thousands of sites across government agencies, universities, NGOs, and global corporations, with a track record of over 20 years without a single reported remote-code-execution vulnerability. Plone 6 ships the Classic UI â€” a full-featured editorial environment with granular role-based access control, multilingual content, versioning, and a rich add-on ecosystem exceeding 300 packages.

Self-hosting Plone on your VPS gives you complete ownership of your content and user data, no per-seat licensing, and the flexibility to extend the platform through Python add-ons and a REST API that powers headless and hybrid publishing workflows.