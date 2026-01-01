Deploy Plex in one click installation.
The world's most popular self-hosted media server for streaming movies, TV shows, music, and photos to any device.
Choose a VPS plan for Plex
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Plex
Plex transforms your personal media collection into a polished streaming service rivaling Netflix or Spotify. It automatically fetches poster art, descriptions, cast details, and ratings for your movies, TV shows, and music â€” turning raw files into a beautifully organized library accessible from any device or location.
Self-hosting Plex on your own VPS gives you 24/7 availability without depending on home internet uptime, dedicated CPU for smooth transcoding of multiple simultaneous streams, and enterprise-grade upload bandwidth so remote access never buffers â€” even on 4K content.
Key features of Plex
Universal Device Support
Native apps for iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Fire TV, smart TVs, game consoles, and web browsers ensure your library is reachable from every screen you own.
Automatic Metadata
Plex fetches poster art, ratings, cast info, and descriptions from TMDb, TVDb, and MusicBrainz automatically, turning raw files into a professionally cataloged collection.
Hardware Transcoding
Intel Quick Sync, NVIDIA NVENC, and AMD AMF acceleration convert video in real time so any device can play any format without buffering or quality loss.
Live TV & DVR
Pair Plex with a compatible tuner to record over-the-air broadcasts, creating a personal DVR that replaces cable with free local channels and time-shifted viewing.
Managed User Accounts
Create separate profiles for every family member with individual watch history, parental controls, and content rating filters â€” all managed from one admin panel.
Why run Plex on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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