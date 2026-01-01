Planka is a free, open-source kanban board application built for workgroups who need a simple, self-hosted alternative to Trello. With real-time updates, drag-and-drop card management, and a clean interface, Planka helps teams organize projects, track tasks, and collaborate without relying on proprietary SaaS platforms or paying per-user subscription fees.

Self-hosting Planka on your own VPS keeps all project data, attachments, and team communications under your control. This deployment includes PostgreSQL for reliable data storage and Traefik integration for secure HTTPS access. An admin account is automatically created on first launch with the credentials you configure during deployment.