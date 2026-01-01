Deploy phpIPAM in one click installation.
Open-source IP address management tool for tracking and organizing IPv4/IPv6 subnets and network resources.
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What you can build with phpIPAM
phpIPAM is a self-hosted, web-based IP address management (IPAM) application that gives network administrators a structured way to track and organize IPv4 and IPv6 address space. Rather than maintaining spreadsheets or relying on proprietary network management software, phpIPAM provides a database-backed interface for subnet planning, IP allocation tracking, VLAN management, and automated network discovery.
Running phpIPAM on your own infrastructure means your IP address data â€” subnets, VLAN assignments, NAT mappings, and device records â€” stays on servers you control with no cloud dependency or licensing cost. The built-in network scanner pings hosts on a configurable schedule to keep IP status current, and the REST API lets you integrate IP management into provisioning pipelines and automation workflows.
Key features of phpIPAM
Subnet visualization
View IPv4 and IPv6 address space graphically, with free space tracking and subnet hierarchy displayed at a glance.
Automated network scanning
Built-in network discovery pings hosts on a configurable schedule and updates IP status automatically without manual input.
VLAN and VRF management
Track VLANs and VRFs alongside IP addresses to maintain a complete picture of your network segmentation.
REST API access
Programmatic IP management via REST API lets you integrate phpIPAM into provisioning workflows and infrastructure automation.
PowerDNS integration
Synchronize hostname and IP records directly with PowerDNS to keep DNS and IPAM data consistent without manual updates.
Why run phpIPAM on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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