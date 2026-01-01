PgHero is an open-source performance dashboard built specifically for PostgreSQL. It surfaces slow queries, unused indexes, bloated tables, duplicate indexes, invalid constraints, and connection counts in a clean web interface â€” no database expertise required to read what it shows. Every metric is PostgreSQL-specific, so the dashboard cuts straight to the information that matters for tuning and troubleshooting.

Self-hosting PgHero means your database credentials and query patterns never leave your infrastructure. Connect it to any PostgreSQL instance â€” a container on the same VPS, a remote managed database, or multiple databases at once â€” and get a persistent monitoring dashboard accessible through your browser.