Deploy PdfDing in one click installation.
Self-hosted PDF manager with browser-based viewing, annotation, and cross-device reading position sync.
Choose a VPS plan for PdfDing
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with PdfDing
PdfDing is a self-hosted PDF manager and viewer that remembers your reading position across devices, so you can start reading on a desktop and continue on a phone without losing your place. Files are organized into workspaces and collections with multi-level tagging, starring, and archiving. The browser-based viewer lets you annotate, highlight, add text, draw, and sign documents â€” with all annotations stored server-side and synced across every device.
Self-hosting PdfDing on your own VPS keeps your document library private: no files uploaded to a cloud service, no usage analytics, and full control over who can access your instance. Optional OIDC single sign-on, two-factor authentication, and per-link access controls make it practical for both personal and small-team use.
Key features of PdfDing
Cross-device sync
Reading position, annotations, and digital signatures sync across all devices so you never lose your place when switching between desktop and mobile.
Annotation and editing
Add text, highlights, drawings, and comments directly in the browser â€” no third-party tool required â€” with annotations stored server-side.
Collections and tagging
Organize PDFs into workspaces and collections with multi-level tags, starring, and archiving for a structured personal or team library.
Digital signatures
Sign documents in the browser and have signatures synced and preserved across all your devices without installing any desktop software.
SSO and two-factor auth
Integrate with any OIDC provider for single sign-on, and secure accounts with TOTP or WebAuthn hardware key two-factor authentication.
Shareable links
Generate access-controlled share links with QR codes for individual PDFs, making it easy to share documents without granting full account access.
Why run PdfDing on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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