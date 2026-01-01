Deploy Paymenter in one click installation.
Open-source billing and subscription management platform built for hosting companies, with Stripe, PayPal, and automatic provisioning integrations.
Choose a VPS plan for Paymenter
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Paymenter
Paymenter is an open-source billing platform built specifically for hosting companies and service providers who need professional subscription management without per-transaction fees or proprietary licensing costs. It handles the entire customer lifecycle â€” from service provisioning to invoice generation and payment collection â€” with native integrations for Stripe, PayPal, Pterodactyl, cPanel, Plesk, and DirectAdmin. Built on Laravel with a clean admin dashboard, Paymenter gives hosting businesses the flexibility to customize every aspect of their billing experience.
Self-hosting Paymenter on your VPS means no transaction markup, no customer limits, and complete control over the platform. MariaDB and Redis run locally for fast checkout experiences and responsive admin operations, while the MIT license lets you modify and extend the platform to match your exact business model.
Key features of Paymenter
Subscription Management
Handle recurring billing with flexible cycles, automatic renewal reminders, and proration so customers are always billed accurately for the services they use.
Automatic Provisioning
New service orders automatically provision resources through Pterodactyl, cPanel, Plesk, or DirectAdmin integrations, eliminating manual setup between payment and delivery.
Multiple Payment Gateways
Accept payments through Stripe, PayPal, and Mollie out of the box, giving customers the payment options they prefer without custom integration work.
Customer Self-Service Portal
Customers manage their own services, invoices, and account details through a branded portal, reducing support ticket volume for routine billing questions.
Extensible Plugin System
Add custom integrations, payment gateways, and provisioning modules through the plugin architecture without modifying core platform code.
Why run Paymenter on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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