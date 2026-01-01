Deploy Owncast in one click installation.
Self-hosted live streaming and chat server â€” broadcast live video on your own terms without relying on Twitch or YouTube.
Choose a VPS plan for Owncast
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Owncast
Owncast is a free, open-source self-hosted live streaming and chat server that puts you in full control of your broadcasts. It replaces commercial platforms like Twitch or YouTube Live with your own dedicated stream, where you set the rules, own the audience relationship, and keep all content and viewer data on your own server.
Compatible with standard RTMP broadcasting software like OBS, Streamlabs, and XSplit, Owncast works with the tools streamers already know. It also integrates with the Fediverse via ActivityPub, letting users on Mastodon and other decentralized platforms follow and receive notifications when you go live â€” without requiring them to create an account on your site.
Key features of Owncast
RTMP Broadcasting
Connect directly from OBS, Streamlabs, or any RTMP-compatible encoder â€” no proprietary plugins or software changes required.
Built-In Live Chat
Integrated real-time chat lets viewers interact during your stream without needing third-party widgets or external chat services.
Fediverse Integration
ActivityPub support lets Mastodon and other Fediverse users follow your stream and receive go-live notifications, expanding your reach on decentralized networks.
Custom Branding
Set your own name, logo, description, and social links so your stream page reflects your identity, not a generic platform template.
Stream Recording
Optionally save broadcasts locally for on-demand replay, giving viewers access to your content even after the live stream ends.
Why run Owncast on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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