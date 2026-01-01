Deploy Openship in one click installation.
Open-source, self-hostable deployment platform with built-in CI/CD for shipping any stack to your own servers.
Choose a VPS plan for Openship
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with Openship
Openship is an open-source, self-hostable deployment platform that turns any server into your own platform-as-a-service. Point it at a Git repository and it detects the stack, builds a container, provisions databases, domains, and TLS, and ships the result â€” no pipeline files or YAML to maintain. Push-to-deploy, preview environments, staging and production flows, and one-click rollbacks come built in.
Self-hosting Openship keeps your build pipeline, application data, and infrastructure entirely on machines you control, with no per-seat pricing or vendor lock-in. Manage everything from a web dashboard, desktop app, CLI, or REST API, and move standard Docker containers between providers whenever you like.
Key features of Openship
Built-in CI/CD
Push-to-deploy with preview environments, staging and production flows, and one-click rollbacks â€” no pipeline files to write.
Any stack, any server
Deploy Node, Python, Go, Rust, PHP, Ruby, Java, .NET, Docker, or monorepos to any VPS, dedicated box, or homelab.
Full managed backend
Provision Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB, and Redis alongside workers, WebSockets, and object storage from a single control plane.
Domains and SSL
Automatic HTTPS certificates, wildcard support, and unlimited domains with hands-off renewal handled for every deployment.
Three ways to work
Drive deployments from a full desktop app, a team web dashboard, or a scriptable CLI backed by a REST API.
Container portability
Everything runs as standard Docker containers, so you can move workloads between providers or self-hosted hardware freely.
Why run Openship on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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