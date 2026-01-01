Deploy OpenSearch with one-click installation.
Apache 2.0 licensed search and analytics engine with OpenSearch Dashboards for data visualization and log analysis.
Choose a VPS plan for OpenSearch
Every plan has everything you need and more
What you can build with OpenSearch
OpenSearch is a community-driven, open-source search and analytics suite forked from Elasticsearch 7.10.2 to maintain a truly open alternative under the Apache 2.0 license. It provides full-text search, log and event data analysis, application performance monitoring, and security analytics through a distributed, scalable architecture â€” all without proprietary licensing restrictions.
This template deploys both OpenSearch and OpenSearch Dashboards with authentication enabled, giving you a complete search platform from day one. Self-hosting means all indexed data and search queries stay on your own infrastructure, which is essential for organizations with data residency requirements or handling sensitive information. Note: requires at least 4 GB RAM and allows 2-5 minutes for initial startup.
Key features of OpenSearch
Full-Text Search
Advanced query DSL with relevance scoring, faceted navigation, and real-time indexing for fast, accurate search results.
OpenSearch Dashboards
Included visualization layer lets you build interactive dashboards, run queries, and explore data without additional tools.
Log Analytics
Ingest and analyze application and infrastructure logs in real time to detect anomalies and troubleshoot incidents faster.
Apache 2.0 License
No commercial restrictions or surprise license changes â€” use, modify, and distribute OpenSearch freely.
Anomaly Detection
Built-in ML-powered anomaly detection and configurable alerting help catch issues before users report them.
Why run OpenSearch on Hostinger
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Launch in one click
Get your application up and running instantly with a preconfigured setup. No manual installation or complex setup steps.
Security you can rely on
Keep your applications protected with a built-in firewall, DDoS protection, and continuous monitoring.
Built in Docker manager
Run and manage multiple Docker containers from one place. Deploy, update, and monitor your projects with ease.
Docker VPS hosting you can rely on
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