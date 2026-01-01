Open Agent is a production-ready self-hosted AI agent platform that connects large language models with your data and tools. It supports 28+ model providers through a unified interface, turning documents, wikis, and databases into searchable RAG knowledge bases that ground your agents in accurate context.

Deploying Open Agent on your own VPS keeps sensitive conversations and proprietary documents off third-party infrastructure. Role-based access control, SSO integration, and multi-tenant workspaces make it suitable for teams and enterprises that need governance without sacrificing flexibility.